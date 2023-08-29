Ohio State Buckeyes announce starting QB for regular season opener

With C.J. Stroud graduating to the pros after becoming the second overall pick by the Houston Texans, the Ohio State Buckeyes need a new starting quarterback. Ryan Day took as long as he could to keep the mystery alive, but we finally know who will be under center for the team’s season opener against Indiana on September 2.

According to Pete Thamel, Kyle McCord is the new starting QB for the Buckeyes. The junior has spent the last two seasons preparing behind Stroud, but now Coach Day feels the former four-star recruit is ready for a starting role.

McCord is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound recruit who has seen action in 12 games over the past two seasons.

Kyle McCord’s stats at Ohio State: 70.7 comp. rate, 606 passing yards, 3 TD, 2 INT

However, just because McCord is getting the starting nod against Indiana, it doesn’t mean that he’s won the QB competition for good. Both QBs will play against the Hoosiers, meaning the coaching staff will also get a look at how redshirt freshman Devin Brown performs in live action too.

Brown has yet to throw a pass in his collegiate career but did make two brief appearances in 2022, taking one rush attempt for one yard.

McCord’s father, Derek, also played QB in college, suiting up for Rutgers from 1988 to 1992. Now, just over 30 years later, his son will get his first chance at leading a program.

