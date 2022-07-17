Ohio State adds to recruiting haul with tight end Jelani Thurman

Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State landed a commitment Sunday from Jelani Thurman of Georgia, a top 10 tight end in the Class of 2023.

The addition of Thurman, ranked No. 9 in the nation by the 247Sports composite, led the Buckeyes to overtake Notre Dame for the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation.

Thurman is joining a class already full of pass catchers. The Buckeyes have commitments from three of the top nine wide receivers in the nation: Brandon Inniss (American Heritage High School, Plantation, Fla.); Carnell Tate (IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.); and Noah Rogers, Rolesville High School (Rolesville, N.C.)

Thurman reportedly selected Ohio State over Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Miami, Michigan State, Mississippi and Tennessee, per the Columbus Dispatch.

Thurman, from Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Ga., is joining a class that also includes the nation’s No. 8 tight end — Ty Lockwood from Independence High School in Thompson’s Station, Tenn.

Thurman said he plans to catch his share of passes.

“If you can catch the ball, the quarterback is going to find a way to highlight you. That’s what I like about Ohio State. They know if they got a dog, they going to find a way to get you the ball,” he told 247Sports.com. “I just feel like I can go up there and play my first year. Obviously, win. And just practice with the top guys and play against the top guys.”

–Field Level Media