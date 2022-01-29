OG sweep through Group B at BLAST Premier

Jan 26, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles OpTic Gaming battles Chicago Huntsmen during the Call of Duty League Launch Weekend at The Armory. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

OG strong-armed their way through the competition Saturday, earning three wins — including two over Astralis — to claim Group B at the 2022 BLAST Premier Spring Groups event.

In the best-of-one group stage, OG defeated Astralis by identical 16-8 scores to first advance and then win the grand final of Group B. OG also dispatched MIBR 16-9.

With their 3-0 day, OG claimed the top seed in Group B for next week’s best-of-three Play-In Stage, along with byes for the first two rounds of the stage.

Valdemar “valde” Bjorn Vangsa led OG with 30 kills and a plus-19 kills-to-deaths differential in the grand final.

Astralis worked their way through the lower bracket to earn another shot at OG. They defeated Natus Vincere and MIBR before falling the second time to OG.

This is the initial phase Global Offensive BLAST Premier Spring competition. Twelve teams have been split into three double-elimination, best-of-one groups competing to qualify for the seeded Play-In Stage, which features best-of-three matches. At stake will be the top six spots earning berths in the $425,000 Spring Finals in June, with the bottom six teams falling to the Spring Showdown.

The winners of each group stage will earn byes for the first two rounds of the play-in stage, leaving them just one win from qualifying for the Spring Finals.

Sunday’s initial Group C matches include:

Team Vitality vs. Evil Geniuses

FaZe Clan vs. Team Liquid

BLAST Premier: Spring Groups 2022 prize pool:

1-3. TBD — $27,500, 2,400 BLAST Premier points (Spring Finals)

4-6. TBD — $17,500, 1,200 BLAST Premier points (Spring Finals)

7-9. TBD — $8,500, 900 BLAST Premier points (Spring Showdown)

10-12. TBD — $5,666, 600 BLAST Premier points (Spring Showdown)

–Field Level Media