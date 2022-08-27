OG, Natus Vincere, Team Liquid advance to BLAST Fall Finals

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

OG, Natus Vincere and Team Liquid qualified for the Fall Finals on Saturday after sweeping their respective opponents in the finals of the play-in stage of BLAST Premier Fall Groups at Copenhagen, Denmark.

OG recorded a 2-0 win over Astralis, Natus Vincere achieved the same result against Team Vitality and Team Liquid swept Heroic.

Astralis, Team Vitality and Heroic were then shuffled into “Last Chance Matches” to be contested Sunday. Astralis will face FaZe Clan, Vitality will tangle with G2 Esports and Heroic will challenge Ninjas in Pyjamas.

Twelve teams were split into three double-elimination, best-of-one groups to determine seeding for the Play-In Stage, which will feature best-of-three matches. The top six finishers this week will earn berths into the $425,000 Fall Finals in November, with the bottom six settling for the Fall Showdown.

OG dispatched Astralis after posting 16-12 wins on both Ancient and Mirage.

Israel’s Shahar “flameZ” Shushan recorded 48 kills and Russia’s Abdul “degster” Gasanov had a plus-18 kills-to-death differential for OG.

Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander collected 44 kills and a plus-4 kills-to-death differential to fuel the all-Denmark Astralis club.

Natus Vincere toppled Vitality after seizing a 16-10 win on Inferno and 16-13 victory on Mirage.

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev had 38 kills and fellow Ukraine native Viktor “sdy” Orudzhev had a plus-7 kills-to-death differential to pace Natus Vincere.

Denmark’s Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen collected 38 kills and a plus-6 kills-to-death differential for Vitality.

Team Liquid disposed of Heroic after notching a 16-6 win on Vertigo and 16-8 triumph on Overpass.

Latvia’s Mareks “YEKINDAR” Galinskis had 44 kills and a plus-18 kills-to-death differential for Liquid.

Rene “TeSeS” Madsen had 32 kills and tied for the team lead with a minus-2 kills-to-death differential for the all-Denmark Heroic team.

BLAST Premier: Fall Groups 2022 prize pool

1-3. $27,500, 2,400 BLAST Premier points (Fall Finals) — OG, Natus Vincere, Team Liquid

4-6. $17,500, 1,200 BLAST Premier points (Fall Finals) — TBD

7-9. $8,500, 900 BLAST Premier points (Fall Showdown) — TBD

10-12. $5,666, 600 BLAST Premier points (Fall Showdown) — Complexity Gaming, BIG, Evil Geniuses

