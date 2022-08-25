OG, G2 open with sweeps at BLAST Premier play-in stage

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

G2 Esports and OG opened the play-in stage with sweeps Thursday at BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2022 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Ninjas in Pyjamas also defeated Evil Geniuses 2-1 to advance to the semifinals.

Twelve teams were split into three double-elimination, best-of-one groups to determine seeding for the Play-In Stage, which will feature best-of-three matches. The top six finishers this week will earn berths into the $425,000 Fall Finals in November, with the bottom six settling for the Fall Showdown.

On Thursday, OG beat Complexity Gaming 16-13 on Ancient and 16-4 on Overpass for the sweep. Russian Abdul “degster” Gasanov led OG with 47 kills and a plus-20 kills-to-deaths differential.

G2 defeated BIG 16-8 on Vertigo and 16-7 on Dust II. Nemanja “huNter-” Kovac of Bosnia and Herzegovina led the team with 51 kills and a plus-28 K-D differential.

Ninjas had a tougher time with Evil Geniuses, winning 16-7 on Nuke before dropping the second map, 16-7 on Overpass. NiP responded with a 16-11 win on Inferno to advance. Sweden’s Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin led NiP with 53 kills and a plus-8 differential.

BIG, EG and Complexity Gaming were all eliminated.

The semifinals take place Friday with three matches:

FaZe Clan vs. OG

Team Vitality vs. G2 Esports

Team Liquid vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas

BLAST Premier: Fall Groups 2022 prize pool

1-3. $27,500, 2,400 BLAST Premier points (Fall Finals) — TBD

4-6. $17,500, 1,200 BLAST Premier points (Fall Finals) — TBD

7-9. $8,500, 900 BLAST Premier points (Fall Showdown) — TBD

10-12. $5,666, 600 BLAST Premier points (Fall Showdown) — Complexity Gaming, BIG, Evil Geniuses

–Field Level Media