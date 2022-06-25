OG, FURIA earn sweeps to stay alive at Roobet Cup

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

OG, Complexity, Eternal Fire and FURIA Esports all stayed alive Saturday with victories in separate elimination matches, while moving one victory away from the playoffs at the Roobet Cup.

OG eliminated Entropiq with a 2-0 victory in Group A, while Complexity advanced in Group B when Movistar Riders had to forfeit out of the event because of scheduling conflicts as they also were entered in ESL Challenger League Season 41: Europe.

Eternal Fire moved on in Group C following a 2-1 victory to eliminate Imperial Esports, while FURIA knocked out Outsiders with a 2-0 victory in Group D.

The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features 16 teams battling for a prize pool of $250,000, with the winner earning $150,000. The teams are divided into four groups, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the playoffs.

All group stage matches are best-of-three. The playoffs are single elimination and also best-of-three.

OG advanced past Entropiq, winning 16-7 on Ancient and 16-12 on Dust II. Mateusz “mantuu” Wilczewski of Poland led the OG charge with 49 kills and a plus-24 kill-death differential.

Eternal Fire had to rally in order to advance, falling 16-7 on Nuke before coming out on top 25-23 in overtime on Mirage and 16-13 on Vertigo. Ismailcan “XANTARES” Dortkardes and Ozgur “woxic” Eker, both from Turkey, had 73 and 69 kills respectively.

FURIA eliminated Outsiders with a 16-6 decision on Inferno, while taking Vertigo 16-10. Andrei “arT” Piovezan of Brazil had a team-leading 42 kills for Furia, while Rafael “saffee” Costa of Brazil led with a plus-13 differential.

All four winners from Saturday advance to decider matches Sunday. OG will take on FaZe Clan, Complexity will meet Astralis, Eternal Fire matches up with MOUZ and FURIA faces 9z Team. The eight-team playoffs begin Monday.

The four decider matches scheduled for Sunday:

–Group A, FaZe Clan vs. OG

–Group B, Astralis vs. Complexity Gaming

–Group C, MOUZ vs. Eternal Fire

–Group D, 9z Team vs. FURIA Esports

Roobet Cup prize pool

1. $150,000

2. $50,000

3-4. $15,000

5-8. $5,000

9-12. no money

13-16. no money — Entropiq, Movistar Riders, Imperial Esports, Outsiders

–Field Level Media