OG capture title at ESL One Malaysia

Credit: ESL

OG swept Team Aster in Sunday’s grand final to capture the ESL One Malaysia title at Genting Highlands.

OG claimed the $175,000 first prize in the 12-team, $400,000 Dota 2 event, with Team Aster earning $85,000.

OG began Sunday’s action with a 2-0 sweep of Team Secret in the lower bracket final, winning in 42 minutes and 27 minutes (both on red).

In the best-of-five grand final, OG won in 46 minutes on red, 50 minutes on red and 41 minutes on green.

Members of the victorious OG lineup were Artem “Yuragi” Golubiev of Ukraine, Bozhidar “bzm” Bogdanov of Bulgaria, Ammar “ATF” Al-Assaf of Jordan, Tommy “Taiga” Le of Norway and Mikhail “Misha” Agatov of Russia.

OG were also victorious at ESL One Stockholm in May.

ESL One Malaysia prize pool:

1. $175,000 — OG

2. $85,000 — Team Aster

3. $45,000 — Team Secret

4. $25,000 — Fnatic

5-6. $15,000 — Entity, Thunder Awaken

7-8. $10,000 — TSM, Nigma Galaxy

9-10. $5,000 — Talon Esports, BOOM Esports

11-12. $5,000 — Alliance, Team Liquid

–Field Level Media