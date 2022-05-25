OG bench niko from starting lineup

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Nikolaj “niko” Kristensen on Wednesday was benched from the starting lineup on OG’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team.

“Sometimes good things must come to an end,” niko wrote on Twitter. “I’ve been allowed to explore my options from OG and ready for a new adventure.

“I have absolutely loved every second of my time with what now feels like a second family and hope to see them center stage in the nearby future.”

Sometimes good things must come to an end. I’ve been allowed to explore my options from OG and ready for a new adventure. I have absolutely loved every second of my time with what now feels like a second family and hope to see them center stage in the nearby future. — Nikolaj Kristensen (@OfficialnikoCS) May 25, 2022

niko initially was summoned by OG to replace Nathan “NBK-” Schmitt in March 2021.

The 23-year-old Dane previously served as a stand-in with OG during the DreamHack Masters Spring closed qualifier and in ESL Pro League. He has also participated with Heroic, OpTic Gaming and Rogue, among other teams.

“(niko’s) hard work and passion will not be forgotten,” OG wrote on Twitter.

“Sometimes hard choices have to be made in order to move forward. And it’s always with a broken heart that we have to make them. May our paths cross again very soon.”

Thank you, @OfficialnikoCS. Your hard work and passion will not be forgotten. Sometimes hard choices have to be made in order to move forward. And it's always with a broken heart that we have to make them. May our paths cross again very soon.#DreamOG pic.twitter.com/dRwSufszrM — OG CS:GO (@OGcsgo) May 25, 2022

OG’s current roster consists of Poland’s Mateusz “mantuu” Wilczewski, Israel’s Shahar “flameZ” Shushan and Serbia’s Nemanja “nexa” Isakovic. Denmark’s Casper “ruggah” Due is the team’s coach while countrymen Valdemar “valde” Bjorn Vangsa and niko are on the bench.

–Field Level Media