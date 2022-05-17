OG, beastcoast, BetBoom advance at ESL One Stockholm

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

OG, beastcoast and BetBoom Team stayed alive at ESL One Stockholm by winning their first-round, lower-bracket playoff matches Tuesday in Sweden.

OG swept BOOM Esports 2-0, beastcoast downed Team Spirit 2-0 and BetBoom defeated Team Liquid 2-1 to advance in the bottom portion of the bracket.

BetBoom will meet beastcoast in one second-round match Friday, while OG awaits the winner between T1 and Fnatic on the other side of the lower bracket.

Meanwhile, BOOM, Spirit and Liquid each bowed out of the tournament.

All playoff matches are best-of-three until Sunday’s best-of-five Grand Final determines the winner of the Dota Pro Circuit season’s first major. The winners will earn a $200,000 grand prize.

Fourteen teams from around the world entered the season’s first major, beginning in two groups of seven in a round-robin Group Stage. All Group Stage matches were best-of-two. The top four teams in each group qualified for the upper bracket of the playoffs and the fifth- and sixth-place teams were slotted in the lower bracket.

Dota Pro Circuit removed Mind Games from the competition early in the Group Stage due to ongoing travel visa issues for multiple team members.

OG notched a 52-minute win on green and a 41-minute win on red to eliminate BOOM. Ammar “ATF” Al-Assaf of Jordan had a combined 26-9-25 kills-deaths-assists ratio and Ukrainian Artem “Yuragi” Golubiev posted a 24-6-22 for OG.

To sweep Spirit, beastcoast won in 38 minutes and 34 minutes, both times on green. Hector Antonio “K1” Rodriguez of Peru totaled a 26-5-19 K-D-A across both maps for beastcoast.

BetBoom dropped their opening map to Liquid in just 26 minutes on green. But they rebounded with a 47-minute win on green and earned the decisive map with a 59-minute marathon on red. Russia’s Denis “Larl” Sigitov had an 11-4-18 K-D-A on the final map to guide BetBoom.

The playoffs continue Wednesday with three matches:

–Tundra Esports vs. Thunder Awaken (upper-bracket semifinals)

–TSM vs. Gaimin Gladiators (upper-bracket semifinals)

–T1 vs. Fnatic (lower-bracket first round)

ESL One Stockholm prize pool, Dota Pro Circuit points:

1. TBD — $200,000, 680 points

2. TBD — $100,000, 610 points

3. TBD — $75,000, 530 points

4. TBD — $50,000, 460 points

5-6. TBD — $25,000, 385 points

7-8. TBD — $12,500, 240 points

9-12. Team Spirit, Team Liquid, BOOM Esports, TBD — no prize, no points

13. Evil Geniuses — no prize, no points

DQ. Mind Games — no prize, no points

–Field Level Media