WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr. scores first NFL Playoff touchdown

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has played all of one NFL Playoff game since entering the league as a first-round pick of the New York Giants back in 2014.

Said game came against the Green Bay Packers in the 2016 NFL Wild Card Playoffs with OBJ catching just 4-of-11 targets for 28 yards in a 38-13 blowout loss.

In his first season with the Rams after being waived by the Cleveland Browns back in November, Odell Beckham Jr. is taking part in his second career playoff game Monday night against the Arizona Cardinals.

Like clockwork, OBJ was able to score his first ever touchdown in the playoffs. It came via a four-yard pass from Matthew Stafford late in the first quarter.

That fade is always going to be there for Beckham. Young Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson really had no chance to break it up. This also represented Beckham’s second catch of the first quarter.

Odell Beckham Jr. stats (2021): 44 receptions, 537 yards, five touchdowns (14 games)

If the Rams can get this iteration of OBJ moving forward Monday night, they’ll more than likely come out on top and face the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL Divisional Playoffs next weekend.

