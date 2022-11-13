Odell Beckham Jr. narrowing down list of teams: 5 likely landing spots mentioned

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is looking to sign with a contender here soone. The Pro Bowler suffered a torn ACL late last season and has been cleared to return to action.

It’s no small thing around the NFL given Beckham’s previous success and how he can help contending teams around the league.

A recent report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter suggests that OBJ is looking to narrow down his list of potential suitors. Right now, that list includes the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. All five are in playoff positioning as Week 10 of the NFL season plays out.

Interestingly, Beckham’s former Los Angeles Rams squad is not mentioned among potential landing spots. The former first-round pick of the Giants had noted recently that Los Angeles’ offer was not up to his standards. The veteran is seeking a multi-year contract, potentially complicating things in the process.

A look at Odell Beckham Jr. options

Buffalo Bills: It’s been noted on a never-ending loop that Buffalo has interest in signing Beckham. The idea would be to provide Josh Allen with another receiving option to go with Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Future Hall of Famer Von Miller has been pushing this narrative throughout the past few weeks.

Kansas City Chiefs: General manager Brett Veach has been honing in on potential options to replace the traded Tyreek Hill. It’s one of the reasons Kansas City acquired Kadarius Toney ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Despite that, the Chiefs remain in the Odell Beckham sweepstakes. Now that JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are sidelined to injury, that’s magnified further.

New York Giants: At 6-2 heading into Week 10, New York has been among the most-surprising teams in the NFL this season. At issue here is a lack of receiving options for Daniel Jones. The idea of OBJ returning to his original Giants team has been talked about a lot. His decision to hang out with a few of his former teammates has added another layer to that.

Odell Beckham Jr. stats (2021): 44 receptions, 537 yards, 5 TD

Dallas Cowboys: Head coach Mike McCarthy and owner Jerry Jones have made no bones about it. Dallas is interested in bringing Beckham in to act as another option for Dak Prescott behind CeeDee Lamb. Wide receiver depth has been an issue for Dallas since it traded away Amari Cooper. Adding OBJ to the mix would fix this.