Odell Beckham Jr. tests positive for COVID-19 after Los Angeles Rams win

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Less than 24 hours after his Los Angeles Rams earned a huge victory, Odell Beckham Jr. will be away for the time for a while.

NFL insider Josina Anderson reports that the star wide receiver has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

I'm told #Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. has tested positive for COVID19, per league source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 14, 2021

This is the latest example of what is now a widespread outbreak of the virus within the confines of the NFL community. Earlier in the day, eight members of OBJ’s former Browns team were placed on the reserve/ COVID-19 list.

As for the Rams, Odell Beckham’s positive test also comes one day after teammate Jalen Ramsey was sideline for “Monday Night Football” after testing positive himself.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Tuesday that his team will now work remotely as the organization attempts to find out whether the outbreak is widespread.

There also now has to be some concern on the part of the Arizona Cardinals after they took on Odell Beckham Jr. and the Rams Monday night.