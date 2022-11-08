Odell Beckham Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys rumors heat up as Jerry Jones adds fuel

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is the talk of the NFL as he returns from a torn ACL the Pro Bowler suffered a season ago.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys have been linked to OBJ on a near never-ending loop in recent days with widespread suggestions that they plan to make a play for the former New York Giants star.

Nothing outspoken owner Jerry Jones said during his weekly appearance on 195.3 the Fan on Tuesday changed this narrative. In fact, Jones played into the growing rumors in a big way.

“Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor. I know the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good,” Jones on the potential of signing Odell Beckham Jr.

This comes after Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was surprisingly open about their potential interest in OBJ in a quote that was actually shared by their official website.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of his,” McCarthy said. “All the guys that I’ve worked with – with the NY Giants and the Cleveland Browns – everybody has nothing but great things to say about him. Obviously, I’ve always been so impressed with his football-playing ability. But I’ve heard so many excellent things about him over the years.”

Dallas’ interest in signing OBJ shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. The team was active ahead of the No. 2 NFL trade deadline, nearly completing a deal for Houston Texans star Brandin Cooks. Since then, the 6-2 Cowboys have been scouring the NFL free-agent market at this position.

Odell Beckham Jr. as a fit for the Dallas Cowboys

Prime OBJ would be a fit for pretty much any team. From 2014-16, he was the single most-electric receiver in the NFL, compiling a combined 288 receptions for 4,122 yards and 35 touchdowns. The ‘Boys saw that first-hand with Beckham Jr. starring for the division-rival Giants.

Unfortunately, multiple ACL injuries and some drama have impacted Beckham since. With that said, the 30-year-old former first-round pick did return to form after being picked up by the Los Angeles Rams from Cleveland midway through the 2021 season. In turn, he helped Los Angeles win the Super Bowl.

As for an on-field fit with Dallas, OBJ makes a ton of sense. He could play the slot with CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup manning the boundaries for a team that’s trying to improve on offense after a so-so start to the season on that side of the ball.

As with other teams that are interested in Beckham, finances could be a hiccup. He’s said to be demanding a multi-year deal in the ballpark of the five-year, $57.5 million contract Dallas handed Gallup during the spring.

Odell Beckham Jr. stats (2021): 44 reecptions, 537 yards, 5 TD

In addition to Dallas, Beckham is drawing interest from the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers and his former Rams team. The Green Bay Packers could also get involved. Though, that’s complicated by their status as a 3-6 team and the likelihood that OBJ would want to join an actual contender.

As for Beckham Jr. and a timeline to return to action, recent suggestions are that he will be cleared at some point within the next week. Hence, why rumors are picking up big time with the NFL regular season now hitting its midway point. It’s certainly a major talking point in Big D right now.