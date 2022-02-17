Oakland Hills Country Club clubhouse ravaged by fire

Looking at the clubhouse from the ninth green at Oakland Hills Country Club’s South Course in Bloomfield Township on Thursday, July 8, 2021.Oakland Hills

Oakland Hills Country Club, host site of six U.S. Opens, had a large part of its clubhouse destroyed by fire Thursday.

Several fire departments battled the blaze at the famed 110,000-square-foot clubhouse in Bloomfield Township, Mich. The Detroit Free Press reported the fire started in the attic.

The roof collapsed from the fire.

There were no injuries.

The 36-hole Oakland Hills has also been the site of three PGA Championships and a Ryder Cup (2004). It last hosted a major — the PGA Championship — in 2008 and was awarded two U.S. Women’s Opens — 2031 and 2042.

The most-famous course, the South Course, recently underwent a $12 million restoration. The South Course was coined the “Monster” by Ben Hogan in 1951 when he won the U.S. Open.

Oakland Hills CC was founded in 1916 by Ford executives Joseph Mack and Norval Hawkins. Eleven-time major winner Walter Hagen was the club’s first head professional.

–Field Level Media