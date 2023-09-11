Oakland Athletics fans reportedly could have a new MLB team in their city far sooner than expected

It seems that there could be a new MLB team to replace the Oakland Athletics in California if the long-time baseball town can finally agree on making a new stadium.

Being an Oakland Athletics fan has never been easy, especially over the last 30 years. The franchise that was one of the top teams in the league during the 1970s and 80s, and the home of the “Bash Brothers,” has slowly devolved into consistent bottom feeders ever since.

While there have been blips of contention and playoff appearances over the last three decades, it has been more a product of the front office doing better than expected with the little that team owner John Fisher has given them. However, the relationship between Fisher and the fanbase has hit a new low in 2023.

This will be the year that it became a reality that the A’s were leaving Oakland after it was made official earlier this Summer the organization will call Las Vegas home starting in 2025. It was a gut punch that fans hoped would never come but weren’t completely blindsided by since the city and franchise could never come to terms on the financing and location of a badly needed new stadium for the team.

Oakland Athletics record (All-Time): 9,254-9,753

With Oakland being a small market for baseball, there has been concern that it could take a very long time before a new MLB club calls the city home. However, a new report suggests that if the stadium issues can be figured out soon, professional baseball may be back in the city much quicker than expected.

On Sunday, USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale some interesting news about pro baseball in Oakland.

“Although the Oakland A’s will be moving to Las Vegas, the city may not be without a team very long. High-ranking executives say that if Oakland officials and an ownership group secure a site to build a new ballpark, they will join Nashville, Tennessee, as the top two expansion sites in the next five years.” – Bob Nightengale

That is huge news for long-time and devoted Oakland Athletics fans disheartened by their MLB team leaving the city. Nevertheless, finding an ownership group that wants to bring a franchise back to the area and funding a very expensive stadium will be a big hurdle.