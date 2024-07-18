Oakland Athletics reportedly set to take final step in relocating to Las Vegas

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics relocation to Las Vegas in time for the 2028 MLB season could take one major step to being finalized on Thursday.

With things pretty much contentious on this end since the A’s officially announced their intent to relocate earlier in the year, Thursday’s events could change things big time.

According to Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, A’s officials are set to meet with the Las Vegas Stadium Authority to finalize an agreement for public financing and construction plan for their new Southern Nevada stadium.

“It will mark the introduction of the fourth and final agreement the A’s need to strike with the stadium authority in order to make the $380 million in public funding available to the team for the planned $1.5 billion ballpark,” Akers reported.

This has been somewhat of an issue for citizens in Nevada. Some government leaders have pushed back aginast the idea of public financing. Despite this, Nevada state leaders and MLB owners approved relocation last year.

The new venue is expected to seat 33,000 people and will stand on the current site of the Tropicana Hotel. Demolition of that famed Vegas landmark is set for October.

The A’s have played in Oakland since their relocation from Kansas City back in 1968. Their time in Northern California included four World Series titles.

Related: Oakland Athletics ownership’s latest head-scratching decision makes drama over Las Vegas stadium funding worse

The new Las Vegas stadium is not expected to be ready until at least the 2028 season. It’s in this that the A’s announced recently that they will be playing the next three seasons in Sacramento.

“We look forward to making Sutter Health Park our home through our move to Las Vegas,” Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher said in a statement. “We extend our appreciation to the Kings and the city of West Sacramento for hosting the A’s while we work to complete our new ballpark in Las Vegas.”

Read more: Updated Oakland Athletics news and rumors