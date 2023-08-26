O2 Blast, Sin Prisa Gaming advance at OWL East knockouts

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

O2 Blast and Sin Prisa Gaming each recorded 3-1 wins on Saturday to advance in the East Region Overwatch League Summer Stage knockouts.

O2 Blast got off to a fast start en route to toppling Guangzhou Charge.

They posted a 2-1 victory on Antarctic Peninsula and 5-4 triumph on Eichenwalde. The Charge countered with a 3-1 win on the third map before O2 Blast rebounded with a 1-0 victory on Colosseo to set up a clash versus fourth-seeded Seoul Dynasty on Sunday.

Sin Prisa Gaming recorded a 2-1 win over Shanghai Dragons on Antarctic Peninsula before the latter bounced back with a victory by the same score on Midtown. Sin Prisa Gaming rebounded with a 3-2 win on the third map and a 1-0 triumph on Esperanca to advance to face second-seeded Seoul Infernal on Sunday.

Also on Saturday, Poker Face posted a 3-1 victory over PANTHERA, and Dreamers notched a 3-1 triumph over Rhodes.

Poker Face seized a 2-0 win on Oasis and 4-3 victory on Numbani before dropping a 3-2 decision in the third map. Undaunted, Poker Face ended the match following a 1-0 triumph on New Queen Street to set up a clash against the top-seeded Dallas Fuel on Sunday.

Like Poker Face, Dreamers also started fast versus Rhodes with a 2-0 win on Ilios and 3-2 victory on Numbani. Rhodes responded with a 3-2 triumph on the third map before Dreamers posted a 1-0 win on Colosseo to advance to face the third-seeded Hangzhou Spark on Sunday.

