NYRB re-acquire D Kyle Duncan on loan from Belgian club

The New York Red Bulls brought back defender Kyle Duncan on loan Friday from Belgian club K.V. Oostende.

The agreement is for the remainder of the MLS season. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Duncan, who turns 25 on Monday, completed a transfer from NYRB to K.V. Oostende on Jan. 1 and appeared in seven matches.

“We are excited to bring Kyle back on loan for the rest of the season,” Red Bulls sporting director Denis Hamlett said. “He has vast experience in the league, and we are happy that we can bring someone in that is familiar with the system of football that we play.”

A Brooklyn native, Duncan delivered five goals and 10 assists in 72 matches (65 starts) over four seasons with the Red Bulls (2018-21).

“I am happy to have Kyle back with us,” head coach Gerhard Struber said. “Kyle knows the way we want to play from his time with us the past couple years and we are excited to see what he can bring to our team for the rest of the year.”

