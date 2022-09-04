NYCFC add defender Stephen Turnbull on short-term loan

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York City FC signed defender Stephen Turnbull to a short-term contract on Sunday.

Turnbull, 24, arrives on loan from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate NYCFC II.

The Long Island, N.Y., native has five goals and three assists in 20 games (19 starts) this season with NYCFC II.

Turnbull joined the club for Sunday’s away match against the New England Revolution.

NYCFC is short-handed with defenders Thiago Martins and Anton Tinnerholm both out and Alex Callens questionable, all with lower-body injuries.

