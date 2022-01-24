Nuggets vie for home-and-home sweep of Pistons

Jan 23, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo (7) controls the ball as Detroit Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo (6) defends in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets eked out a 117-111 home victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday in a game that wasn’t decided until the final minute.

Those two teams will match up again on Tuesday, this time in Detroit.

The Pistons erased a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter before Denver survived by scoring the last six points of the game. Nikola Jokic gave the Nuggets the lead for keeps with 40.3 seconds left with two free throws. He added two more free throws on Denver’s next possession.

“When things are tight, you know you can go to your best player and he’s going to score, he’s going to get fouled or he’s going to swing the ball and give you a wide open three,” coach Michael Malone said. “That’s a luxury, to have a player like Nikola.”

Jokic finished with 34 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Backup center DeMarcus Cousins, who was signed to a 10-day contract on Friday, gave the Nuggets a boost. He scored only two points in 12 minutes but added six rebounds and an assist while providing a defensive presence.

Cousins was available after being waived by Milwaukee.

“DeMarcus had some great defensive possessions, rebounding in traffic and just making good plays, helping us win a game,” Malone said. “It was special for us because … I know what he’s been through. This guy, after playing really well in Milwaukee, was just sitting at home waiting for his phone to ring. That’s crazy to me. I don’t know if people are scared of him or what, but I’m not scared of him.”

Malone is afraid of what can happen when his team doesn’t execute the defensive game plan. The Pistons hung around by shooting 56.0 percent from the field.

“I really challenged the guys at halftime,” he said. “I got on them. I really felt our first-half defense was non-existent, so I jumped on them pretty good. The only quarter we played any defense was the third.”

Detroit destroyed its chances by committing 22 turnovers.

“I definitely feel like we gave it away,” center Isaiah Stewart said. “I think it was 28 points off our 22 turnovers. We were shooting ourselves in the foot. We take away some of those turnovers, it puts us in a whole different position.”

Stewart had a strong night offensively, making all eight of his field goal attempts while scoring 18 points. Cade Cunningham, Cory Joseph and Trey Lyles also had 18 points apiece.

The Pistons are returning home after a four-game West Coast trip in which they finished 1-3. Overall, they have lost four of their last five games.

“We’re getting to the point, going into the end of the year and next year, where close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades,” coach Dwane Casey said. “It’s things we can control. Last 10 games we were fourth in the league in turnovers, 12 a game, and then we had this (Sunday). That’s what was more disappointing.”

The Pistons could have their top scorer back in action after an extended absence. Forward Jerami Grant was recalled from the Motor City Cruise on Monday after practicing with the G League club during a rehab assignment.

The former Nuggets forward was averaging 20.1 points when he sustained a thumb injury on Dec. 10 and underwent surgery days later.

–Field Level Media