Nuggets guard Collin Gillespie has surgery for broken leg

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Nuggets guard Collin Gillespie is recovering from surgery to repair a fracture to his lower left leg.

The team said the injury happened earlier this week and the operation was performed Friday night in Philadelphia.

“He will be out indefinitely and updates will be provided when necessary,” the Nuggets said Saturday.

Gillespie, 23, signed a two-way contract with Denver on July 3 after he was not selected in last month’s draft.

Gillespie played five seasons at Villanova, averaging 11.9 points, 3.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds in a school-record 156 games (125 starts). The two-time Big East Conference Player of the Year helped the Wildcats win a national championship as a 2017-18 freshman.

He sustained a torn medial collateral ligament in his left knee on March 3, 2021, and missed Villanova’s run in the NCAA Tournament that year.

–Field Level Media