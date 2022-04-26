fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published April 26, 2022

Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins fined $15K for kicking towels

Sportsnaut
Apr 24, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins (4) reacts to a foul in the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Nuggets backup center DeMarcus Cousins was fined $15,000 for kicking towels into the stands on Sunday night, the NBA announced Tuesday.

Cousins was upset after being called for a foul with 7:27 left in the second quarter of Denver’s 126-121 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the first-round series. After a substitution was made for Cousins, he headed toward the bench area and kicked a stack of towels into the nearby seats.

Cousins finished with 10 points in 10 minutes to help the Nuggets avoid being swept by the Warriors in the best-of-seven series. Game 5 is Wednesday night.

–Field Level Media

Share: