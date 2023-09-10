Novak Djokovic wins U.S. Open for 24th Grand Slam title

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

No. 2 seed Novak Djokovic defeated No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 to win the U.S. Open for his 24th Grand Slam title on Sunday night in New York.

Djokovic concluded a historic year that saw him capture three of the four Grand Slams. By winning the Australian and French Opens, he vaulted into first place alone in men’s tennis history with 23 titles.

Now he is tied with Margaret Court for the most Grand Slam singles victories in tennis history, regardless of gender.

Djokovic also gained a measure of revenge on Medvedev, who beat him in straight sets in the 2021 U.S. Open final.

It’s the Serbian’s fourth U.S. Open after claiming the title in 2011, 2015 and 2018. At 36 years old, he is also the oldest man to win the tournament in the open era.

Djokovic had 38 winners and 35 unforced errors, while his Russian opponent finished with 32 winners and 39 unforced errors. Djokovic went 3-for-6 in breaking Medvedev’s serve while only losing one service game of his own.

Neither player lost serve during the second set, setting up a tiebreaker after they reached 6-6. Medvedev led 3-1 when Djokovic scored three straight points to move in front. Medvedev took two before it was Djokovic’s turn again, winning the final three points to claim the set.

When Medvedev returned a shot into the net on Djokovic’s first championship point, Djokovic calmly strode to meet him at the net and shake his hand before celebrating.

