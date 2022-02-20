Novak Djokovic ready to return to action in Dubai

Jul 31, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Novak Djokovic (SRB) plays Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) in the men’s tennis bronze medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Ariake Tennis Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic has yet to play an ATP Tour match in 2022, but the Serbian star said Sunday he’s in fine form and ready to take the court.

“I’m as well prepared as I possibly can be,” said Djokovic, the world’s No. 1-ranked player, addressing reporters the day before the start of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, at which he’s the top seed.

Djokovic arrived in Australia last month to play in the Australian Open, but he was expelled form the country over his lack of COVID-19 vaccination. He believed his recent bout with the virus made him exempt from the vaccination requirement, and while he had the backing of an Australian court, the immigration minister revoked Djokovic’s visa and deported him.

Committed to his personal anti-vaccination stance, Djokovic told the BBC earlier this week he will skip the French Open and Wimbledon if local regulations are in place that would require the shots. Djokovic has won 20 Grand Slam titles, second to Rafael Nadal, who won his 21st at the Australian Open.

Djokovic said Sunday that, for now, he’ll play in places, such as Dubai, where there are no vaccine mandates.

“Whatever tournament I’ll be able to play I’ll be trying to get to that country and play that tournament,” the 34-year-old said. “I really can’t choose. It’s really about where I can go and play.”

Djokovic said the players, so far, have been friendlier to him in Dubai than they were in Australia.

He is scheduled to open play Monday against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy.

–Field Level Media