Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek draw No. 1 seeds at Wimbledon

Six-time and defending champion Novak Djokovic and French Open winner Iga Swiatek were announced Tuesday as the top seeds for the fortnight of Wimbledon, set to begin Monday in London.

While Swiatek is the No. 1 women’s player in the world, the No. 1 men’s player in the world, Daniil Medvedev, will not participate in the grass-court Grand Slam. The All England Club in April opted to block all Russian and Belarusian players from this year’s tournament due to their countries’ role in the invasion of Ukraine.

World men’s No. 8 Andrey Rublev is also banned. On the women’s side, World No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka is also one of several players not allowed to compete.

World No. 2 Alexander Zverev of Germany is also out of the event after suffering an injury at the French Open.

Men’s French Open champ Rafael Nadal is the No. 2 seed, followed by Norway’s Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and teen phenom Carlos Alcaraz of Spain.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Hubert Hurkacz, 2021 runner-up Matteo Berrettini, Cameron Norrie and Jannik Sinner round out the top 10.

In ladies’ singles, Anett Kontaveit of Estonia is the No. 2 seed followed by Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, Paula Badosa of Spain and Maria Sakkari of Greece.

Last year’s runner-up Karolina Pliskova, Danielle Collins, Jessica Pegula, 2017 champion Garbine Muguruza and U.S. Open champ Emma Raducanu round out the top 10.

Ashleigh Barty won the women’s 2021 Wimbledon title but elected to retire earlier this year.

The Wimbledon singles draw will be announced Friday. Djokovic and Swiatek are the betting favorites to win.

–Field Level Media