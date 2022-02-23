Novak Djokovic advances to Dubai quarterfinals

Jun 13, 2021; Paris, France; Novak Djokovic (SRB) in action during the men’s final against Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) on day 15 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic stroked six aces on Wednesday while knocking off Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6 (2) to reach the quarterfinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in the United Arab Emirates.

The Serbian is a five-time winner of the event and he will look to continue pursuit of another crown when he next faces Jiri Vesely. The Czech Republic qualifier advanced with a stunning 6-2, 6-4 victory over No. 8 seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain.

Second-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev moved on with a 4-6, 6-0, 6-3 win over South Korea’s Soonwoo Kwon. Rublev will next face American Mackenzie McDonald, who beat Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic 6-4, 7-6 (7).

In other matches, fourth-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner posted a 7-5, 6-2 win over Brit wild card Andy Murray; No. 5 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland beat Slovakian lucky loser Alex Molcan 6-3, 6-2; sixth-seeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov beat Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel 6-4, 6-3, and Lithuanian qualifier Ricardas Berankis outdueled Aussie lucky loser Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 7-6 (7).

