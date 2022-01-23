Nova Esports earn $1.53M top prize at PMGC Grand Finals

PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 Grand Finals.

Nova Esports claimed the $1.53 million top prize Sunday at the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 Grand Finals.

Zeng “Order” Zehai of China earned an additional $10,000 as the Finals MVP after finishing with a total damage of 7,793 with 46 eliminations in 18 matches.

Natus Vincere earned $630,000 as runner-up and Nigma Galaxy took home $330,000 for a third-place finish in the 16-team, three-day online tournament.

Nova Esports accumulated 222 points to finish atop the table, followed by Natus Vincere (175), Nigma Galaxy (166), S2G Esports (150) and D’Xavier (143).

Final PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 standings and prize pool:

1. $1,530,000 — Nova Esports

2. $630,000 — Natus Vincere

3. $330,000 — Nigma Galaxy

4. $180,000 — S2G Esports

5. $120,000 — D’Xavier

6. $90,000 — Kaos Next Ruya

7. $70,500 — Stalwart Esports

8. $67,500 — Six Two Eight

9. $64,500 — Alpha7 Esports

10. $61,500 — The Infinity

11-12. $60,000 — DAMWON Gaming, Team Secret

13-14. $57,000 — GodLike Esports, 4Rivals

15-16. $51,000 — Fenerbahce Esports, Furious Gaming

–Field Level Media