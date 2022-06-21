nouns kick off Week 3 with comeback win in DPC ESL One Summer

Credit: Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

A rousing comeback helped nouns remain undefeated in kicking off Week 3 Tuesday at the Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer event.

After dropping the first map, nouns fought back and beat Wildcard Gaming 2-1 to become the first team to reach 3-0. Wildcard Gaming fell to 1-2.

Eight teams are competing in a single round robin over six weeks with all matches best-of-three. The top two finishers qualify for the $500,000 ESL One Arlington event to be played in August, and the bottom two teams will be relegated to Division II for the next tour.

The opening map Tuesday lasted just over an hour, with Wildcard grabbing the early 1-0 lead after 61 minutes while playing on red. But nouns turned the tables by taking the final two maps in succession, each on red, in 45 and 32 minutes, respectively.

Leading the charge for nouns was Guilherme Silva “Costabile” Costabile of Brazil with an 8.3-1.7-12.3 kills-deaths-assists ratio, with American Nicolas “Gunnar” Lopez producing a critical 11 kills in the third map. Jose Esau “esK” Perez Coronel of Mexico posted a 7.0-3.3-6.3 for Wildcard.

Action continues Wednesday with two matches:

–Quincy Crew vs. felt

–Evil Geniuses vs. TSM

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer standings, map record:

1. nouns, 3-0 (6-2)

T2. Evil Geniuses, 2-1 (5-2)

T2. Quincy Crew, 2-0 (4-0)

T2. TSM, 2-1 (4-2)

T5. The Cut, 1-2 (2-5)

T5. Wildcard Gaming, 1-2 (3-4)

T7. 5RATFORCESTAFF, 0-3 (1-6)

T7. 7. felt, 0-2 (0-4)

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer prize pool and DPC points

1. $30,000, 500 points

2. $28,000, 300 points

3. $27,000, 200 points

4. $26,000, 100 points

5. $25,000, 50 points

6. $24,000, no points

7. $23,000, no points, relegated to Division II

8. $22,000, no points, relegated to Division II

–Field Level Media