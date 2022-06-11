nouns improve to 2-0 at ESL One Summer

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

nouns improved to 2-0 and TSM also opened with a victory Saturday on Day 3 of the Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer 2022 event.

nouns defeated felt in 22 minutes on green and 20 minutes on red. TSM downed The Cut in 24 minutes on green and 27 minutes on red.

The two sweeps conclude Week 1.

Eight teams are competing in a single round robin over six weeks with all matches best-of-three. The top two finishers qualify for ESL One Arlington 2022, and the bottom two teams will be relegated to Division II for the next tour.

Week 2 action begins Tuesday with one match:

Evil Geniuses vs. Wildcard Gaming

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer standings, map record

1. nouns, 2-0 (4-1)

T2. Quincy Crew 1-0 (2-0)

T2. Wildcard Gaming 1-0 (2-0)

T2. TSM 1-0 (2-0)

T5. 5RATFORCESTAFF 0-1 (0-2)

T5. Evil Geniuses, 0-1 (1-2)

T5. felt 0-2 (0-4)

T5. The Cut 0-1 (0-2)

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer prize pool and DPC points

1. $30,000, 500 points

2. $28,000, 300 points

3. $27,000, 200 points

4. $26,000, 100 points

5. $25,000, 50 points

6. $24,000, no points

7. $23,000, no points, relegated to Division II

8. $22,000, no points, relegated to Division II

–Field Level Media