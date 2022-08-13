Notre Dame receiver Avery Davis (ACL) out for season

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame wideout Avery Davis will miss the season with a torn ACL in his right knee, the school said Saturday.

The 5-foot-11 senior sustained the injury in practice on Friday.

Davis, the Fighting Irish’s most experienced receiver, was coming back from a torn ACL in his left knee last November.

Davis caught 27 passes for 386 yards and four touchdowns in eight games in 2021. He has 66 receptions for 862 yards and eight scores plus 34 carries for 156 yards in 31 games since 2018.

Without Davis, Notre Dame has only two returning wide receivers who have caught more than 20 passes in a season: Braden Lenzy (32 in 2021) and Lorenzo Styles (24 in 2021).

The Fighting Irish open the season at Ohio State on Sept. 3.

–Field Level Media