Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Lawrence Keys to sit out season

Notre Dame wide receiver Lawrence Keys has opted to sit out the remainder of the football season, multiple outlets reported.

In the Irish’s season-opening 41-38 overtime win against Florida State on Sunday, Keys didn’t have a catch and saw limited action. He was not targeted by quarterback Jack Coan.

A redshirt in 2018, Keys appeared in 20 games over the past two seasons, catching 18 passes for 185 yards and no touchdowns. He saw limited action in 2020 because of time in the concussion protocol and other injuries.

A native of New Orleans, the 5-foot-10 Keys was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2018. A senior academically, he is set to graduate this winter and then could pursue a transfer. He would have two years of eligibility remaining.

