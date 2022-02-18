Notre Dame aims to extend win streak, visits Wake Forest

Feb 16, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Prentiss Hubb (3) drives to the basket as Boston College Eagles guard Makai Ashton-Langford (11) defends in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame has figured out how to come out on top in a few recent tight contests during its five-game winning streak.

It hasn’t quite gone that way recently for Wake Forest, which has slipped behind in the Atlantic Coast Conference race.

Still, it’s a crucial game for both teams on Saturday afternoon when they collide in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Notre Dame (19-7, 12-3 ACC) holds a share of first place in the conference with Duke.

“It’s a neat group,” Fighting Irish coach Mike Brey said of his team. “They really believe they should finish games because they have finished a lot (by winning).”

The Irish have rolled up victories in nine of their last 10 games. They’re 11-1 in home games after Wednesday night’s 99-95 overtime victory against Boston College, which had beaten the Irish by 16 on Dec. 3.

“We’ve got a lot of older guys on the team and throughout this whole year we’ve been in countless game situations where it came down to the last three minutes of the game,” Notre Dame guard Prentiss Hubb said. “We’ve been in enough situations.”

Wake Forest (20-7, 10-6), which has lost its last two games, has slipped to a tie for fifth place in the ACC. Therefore, any chance of rising to the top must include a win against Notre Dame on Saturday in the teams’ only scheduled meeting of the season.

“We are still playing meaningful games,” Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said. “We haven’t done that in a long time. Playing meaningful games in February and March is important. We got a lot left on the table.”

The Demon Deacons dropped a 76-72 decision to ACC contender Miami last Saturday and then fell 76-74 to No. 9 Duke on a last-second dunk Tuesday night.

Notre Dame’s perimeter-oriented attack could cause Wake Forest to turn to a formula that includes a big lineup, which helped the Demon Deacons dig themselves out of a 19-point hole in the second half.

By leaning more heavily on Khadim Sy and Dallas Walton along with season-long standouts Alondes Williams and Jake LaRavia, the lineup created problems for Duke. Walton ended up tying his season-high mark with 17 points.

“We changed the game when we put our big lineup on the floor for the last 10 minutes to defend and rebound,” Forbes said.

Now the Demon Deacons hope to get back on track and avoid their first three-game skid of the season.

“I think we’ve been a tough team all year long,” Forbes said. “(A) team that perseveres and finds a way to win.”

–Field Level Media