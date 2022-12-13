North Texas hires Eric Morris as head coach

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

North Texas introduced Eric Morris as the program’s 20th head coach on Tuesday.

Morris, 37, spent the 2022 season as the offensive coordinator at Washington State.

Prior to that, the Texas native spent four seasons (2018-21) as head coach at San Antonio’s Incarnate Word and five seasons as a wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator at his alma mater, Texas Tech.

“Among a deep and talented pool of candidates Eric distinguished himself with his great energy and strong track record as a championship head coach and a proven developer of talent,” UNT athletic director Jared Mosley said in a news release. “As a Texas native, he has deep relationships across the state, and he understands the importance of connecting with campus and the local community.”

Morris was a wide receiver for the Red Raiders from 2005-08 under head coach Mike Leach, who passed away on Monday night.

Morris was 24-18 at Incarnate Word and was twice named the Southland Conference Coach of the Year. He led the Cardinals to the second round of the FCS playoffs and finished 10-3 in 2021.

“As a native Texan, I understand the pride and standard of Mean Green football and I am humbled to be able to lead this storied program,” Morris said. “My wife, Maggie, and our boys are so excited to return home. We can’t wait to meet the team and get to work.”

Morris will oversee the North Texas program as it transitions from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference in 2023.

He replaces Seth Littrell, who was fired earlier this month after going 44-44 over seven seasons with the Mean Green.

Defensive coordinator Phil Bennett was named the interim coach for this Saturday’s Frisco Bowl matchup between North Texas (7-6) and Boise State (9-4).

–Field Level Media