North Carolina runs away from Furman in second half

Dec 14, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) with the ball as Furman Paladins guard Alex Hunter (10) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center.

Dawson Garcia scored 20 points and North Carolina used a big second half to defeat visiting Furman 74-61 on Tuesday night in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Armando Bacot’s 14 points and 12 rebounds were also crucial as the Tar Heels (8-2) won their fifth game in a row. Brady Manek provided 13 points off the bench and Caleb Love had 10 points.

North Carolina began the second half on a 15-4 run, sparked by Bacot’s eight points, to pull away from a 39-39 halftime tie. Furman never made much of a run after the burst from the Tar Heels.

Alex Hunter poured 17 of his 21 points in the first half for Furman (7-4), which stayed within range for stretches because of 3-point shooting. The Paladins made 10 shots from 3-point range compared to five for North Carolina.

Jalen Slawson supplied 12 points for Furman, but those were not enough to pull off a second victory against an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent after topping Louisville last month.

Garcia grabbed 10 rebounds as part of North Carolina’s 44-25 advantage on the boards. Garcia and Bacot both shot 7-for-12 from the field as part of the team’s 50-percent rate.

North Carolina hasn’t allowed more than 63 points in any of its last five games after putting an emphasis on defense following losses on back-to-back days to nationally ranked Purdue and Tennessee.

At halftime, Hunter had 17 points and Garcia 16 in what was shaping up as a scoring duel between the two.

The Tar Heels improved to 24-2 against Furman, though the teams hadn’t met in 35 years. The teams hadn’t faced off in Chapel Hill since 1972, as the previous 14 games were played as neutral-site matchups in Charlotte.

North Carolina is 6-0 in home games, but its next game comes Saturday against No. 4 UCLA in Las Vegas.

