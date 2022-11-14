North Carolina, Gonzaga remain 1-2 in Top 25

North Carolina and Gonzaga remained 1-2 as the top five overall was unchanged in the first regular-season Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday.
The Tar Heels garnered 44 first-place votes, Gonzaga had 14, No. 3 Houston received two votes and No. 4 Kentucky got three.
Baylor rounds out the top five.
Kansas, Duke, UCLA, Arkansas and Creighton round out the top 10. The Jayhawks battle the Blue Devils on Tuesday night.
Every team in this week’s Top 25 is 2-0, save for Tennessee, which dropped 11 spots to No. 22 at 1-1. The Vols were upset by Colorado at home over the weekend.
Illinois was the week’s biggest climber, jumping four spots to No. 19 and will get a test from UCLA on Friday at Las Vegas.
Villanova fell from the Top 25 ranks for the first time since February 2019 after losing to Temple in its second game under new coach Kyle Neptune. Villanova sat No. 16 in the preseason poll.
Oregon also dropped out after losing to UC Irvine last Friday.
Texas A&M (No. 24) and UConn (No. 25) entered the Top 25.
The rest of the Top 25 poll:
11. Texas
12. Indiana
13. Auburn
14. Arizona
15. TCU
16. Virginia
17. San Diego State
18. Alabama
19. Illinois
20. Michigan
21. Dayton
22. Tennessee
23. Texas Tech
24. Texas A&M
25. UConn
–Field Level Media