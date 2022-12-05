North Carolina cornerback Tony Grimes, former top recruit, to transfer

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina cornerback Tony Grimes, a former five-star recruit and three-year starter for the Tar Heels, announced Monday he will transfer.

“Thank you Tar Heel family for all the love and support these past three years,” Grimes wrote in a social media post. “After many prayers, and further discussion with family and friends, I have decided to enter the transfer portal to further pursue my football career and goals.”

Grimes, a 6-foot, 195-pound corner from Virginia Beach, was the No. 1 cornerback recruit in the Class of 2021, per the 247Sports composite rankings, before he reclassified to 2020.

Grimes made four starts as a true freshman in 2020 before becoming a full-time starter in 2021.

In 32 games over three seasons in Chapel Hill, Hill has tallied 19 pass breakups and 97 tackles with one interception and one sack.

–Field Level Media