Non-playoff driver Ryan Luza win eNASCAR postseason opener

Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

With the playoff drivers struggling in the opener of the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series postseason, Ryan Luza rolled to a victory on Tuesday at a virtual Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Luza, in the No. 4 Chevrolet, led a parade of non-playoff drivers who grabbed each of the top four places and eight of the top nine.

It was the first victory of the season for Luza but his 16th all-time, the third-best total in series history.

Luza pitted for four new tires with 32 laps left, and he soon got the pass to take the lead.

“I thought there was plenty of time if we went green,” said Luza, a Cypress, Texas, resident. “I was just worried about not getting through as fast as everyone else behind me. … Luckily I was able to get through, make the couple three-wide moves to just get right to the front and just have a second-and-a-half gap to play with.”

He added of finally earning a victory in 2022 during the postseason, “Really cool. I thought we were going to have a winless year for the first time, but we got it done.”

The result also helps Luza’s bid to avoid relegation from the top-level series. He began the race in 19th place, with the top 20 due to retain their status.

Cody Byus of Myerstown, Pa., finished as the runner-up in the No. 24 Ford, 1.324 seconds behind Luza.

“After the season we had, it was a very, very much needed (second-place finish),” Byus said. “It’s been a heck of a year. We’ve had speed at times and we just haven’t been able to put together the finishes. Tonight, completely different than what we’ve experienced all year. Starting at the back and to (finish runner-up) was pretty amazing for us.”

Ray Alfalla came in third place in the No. 51 Toyota, and Blake Reynolds, in the No. 15 Ford, took fourth place.

Garrett Lowe, in the No. 21 Ford, was the top finisher among 10 playoff drivers in fifth place.

The postseason continues at a virtual Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Sept. 27 and at a virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway on Oct. 11 ahead of the finale at a virtual Phoenix Raceway on Oct. 25.

–Field Level Media