NASCAR reinstates Noah Gragson from suspension

Noah Gragson has been reinstated by NASCAR and is clear to resume all activities within the league.

The 25-year-old driver had been suspended since August 5 when it came to light that he liked a post on Instagram making light of the 2020 murder of George Floyd. He was first suspended by his team, Legacy Motor Club and the sanctioning body quickly followed suit.

The team then announced on August 10 that Gragson had asked to be released from his contract with the team and that request was granted. Gragson was in the first of a multiyear agreement to drive the No. 42 team.

NASCAR confirmed on Tuesday that Gragson completed a program with its partners at the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE) which works across multiple sporting organizations to promote diversity and inclusion.

RISE endorsed Gragson’s reinstatement and the driver released a statement expressing contrition.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to NASCAR for reinstating me,” Noah Gragson wrote. “Over the past several weeks, I have dedicated myself to personal growth and reflection, and I believe I have become a better person because of it. I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family and the NASCAR industry.

“I am now more focused ad committed than ever to represent my future team in the best way possible. I’m eager to get back behind the wheel and compete at the highest level, giving it my all on and off the track. Thank you to everyone who has been part of this journey and I can’t wait to make the most of this second chance.”

Gragson is a free agent and intends to race at some level next season.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Legacy M.C. said Gragson was not pressured by the team to resign.

“He 100 percent resigned and it surprised us because that was not what we anticipated,” Johnson said. “I’ve stayed in contact with Noah and speak to him pretty regularly, a couple of times a week. He’s on the path to NASCAR’s reinstatement process and he’s working on himself and I think he’s really found some good personal growth. He and his family shared with us that he wanted to step away and that’s what he’s done.”

Gragson had just moved to Cup following a four year stint in the Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports, in which he won 13 times, and two full seasons in the Truck Series, where he won twice for Kyle Busch Motorsports.