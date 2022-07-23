Noah Gragson holds off Ty Gibbs to win wild Xfinity race at Pocono

Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the most determined, talented, young drivers in NASCAR put on a show for the ages in the closing laps of Saturday’s Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway with 24-year-old Noah Gragson ultimately holding off Ty Gibbs, 19, by the blink of an eye to take the victory.

Gragson’s No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet crossed the finish line at the storied 2.5-mile track by a mere .281-seconds ahead of Gibb’s No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota — the last 15 laps the duo staying within .3-seconds of one another.

Gibbs earned three of his four race wins this season on a last lap pass, but Gragson didn’t allow it Saturday — so happy with the effort he climbed out of his car and joined his team scaling the fencing in front of a boisterous and approving crowded frontstretch grandstand.

“That was probably the best I’ve ever driven there,” said the Las Vegas native Gragson, whose three wins this season already ties his single-season high mark. “I’m worn out. Working my ass off out there to keep the 54 back. He’s pretty fast.

“I had to work for it,” Gragson said still catching his breath from climbing the fence. “It was tough. Kept getting tight, tight, tight and with 15 to go I didn’t think I could hold him off. But we just keep digging.”

That summed up a dramatic ending to an action-packed day.

Gragson’s JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier started from pole position and led the first 23 laps to win Stage 1. Gragson was seventh and Gibbs’ fourth in the opening run. But Gragson took the lead on the ensuing pit stop and won Stage 2 — his seventh and the JR Motorsports series’ best 21st stage win of the year.

Ultimately, good pit strategy made the difference for Gragson, whose Chevrolet was able to benefit from a four-tire and gas stop with 38 laps to go. He re-started sixth — behind Gibbs who did not take tires — and worked his way forward, taking the lead for good with 22 laps to go.

“It definitely hurt us giving him a tire advantage,” Gibbs said. “But I was so surprised to be able to hang with the 9 (car) when he was on (fresh tires). Had a great car, just didn’t put it together. I just made some mistakes and we’ll come back next weekend.”

Gragson’s teammate Berry finished third, followed by Xfinity Series driver standings leader Kaulig Racing’s A.J. Allmendinger and Richard Childress Racing’s rookie Sheldon Creed.

Two more JR Motorsports drivers, Sam Mayer and Allgaier finished sixth and seventh — a particularly impressive comeback for Allgaier who was penalized for speeding on pit road during his last pit stop.

RCR’s Austin Hill, Kaulig’s Daniel Hemric and NASCAR Cup Series regular Cole Custer rounded out the top 10.

It was a dramatic race from start to finish, including a red flag period during Stage 2 for a high-speed accident involving five cars. Santino Ferrucci’s car got loose exiting Turn 3 and was hit from behind by Ricky Stenhouse Jr., whose car catapulted toward the pit road wall, colliding with Jeb Burton’s car, spinning and flipping Burton’s car over on its hood.

The NASCAR AMR Safety Crew immediately responded, checked that Burton was okay and then carefully right-sided his car back onto its tires. Burton climbed out un-assisted and the wreckage was cleaned up. The red flag lasted a little more than eight minutes and the race resumed.

“Man, that was not good,” said Burton, driver of the No. 27 Our Motorsport Chevrolet. “Hate it for my guys, those guys work hard on these race cars.

“But appreciate the safety crew, they got to me fast,” he added. “It’s been a tough year, but we’ll keep digging.”

Gragson’s victory marked the seventh win in the last 11 races for JR Motorsports, which is enjoying a summer of success. And Allmendinger now leads Allgaier by 16 points atop the series driver standings.

The series’ next race is Saturday’s Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course (3:30 p.m. ET on NBC, IMS Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Austin Cindric is the defending race winner.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race — 7th Annual Explore the Pocono Mountains 225

Pocono Raceway

Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Saturday, July 23, 2022

1. (9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 90.

2. (2) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 90.

3. (7) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 90.

4. (4) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 90.

5. (6) Sheldon Creed #, Chevrolet, 90.

6. (12) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 90.

7. (1) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 90.

8. (8) Austin Hill #, Chevrolet, 90.

9. (13) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 90.

10. (16) Cole Custer(i), Ford, 90.

11. (21) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 90.

12. (14) Riley Herbst, Ford, 90.

13. (26) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 90.

14. (28) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 90.

15. (15) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 90.

16. (24) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 90.

17. (3) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 90.

18. (17) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 90.

19. (25) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 90.

20. (27) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, 90.

21. (33) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 90.

22. (20) Kyle Sieg #, Ford, 90.

23. (30) Stefan Parsons(i), Chevrolet, 90.

24. (29) Mason Massey, Chevrolet, 90.

25. (35) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 89.

26. (23) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 89.

27. (34) David Starr, Ford, 89.

28. (38) JJ Yeley, Ford, 89.

29. (36) Patrick Emerling, Chevrolet, 89.

30. (37) Timmy Hill(i), Toyota, 89.

31. (5) Sammy Smith, Toyota, Accident, 53.

32. (18) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, Accident, 48.

33. (19) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, Accident, 46.

34. (10) Ricky Stenhouse Jr.(i), Chevrolet, Accident, 45.

35. (11) Santino Ferrucci, Toyota, Accident, 45.

36. (31) Ronnie Bassett Jr., Chevrolet, Accident, 45.

37. (22) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, Accident, 1.

38. (32) Rajah Caruth(i), Chevrolet, Accident, 1.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 123.438 mph.

Time of Race: 1 Hrs, 49 Mins, 22 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.281 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 18 laps.

Lead Changes: 9 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: J. Allgaier 1-22;A. Alfredo 23-25;N. Gragson 26-41;A. Hill # 42-45;N. Gragson 46-50;T. Gibbs 51-53;B. Moffitt 54-55;R. Herbst 56-59;J. Berry 60-68;N. Gragson 69-90.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Noah Gragson 3 times for 43 laps; Justin Allgaier 1 time for 22 laps; Josh Berry 1 time for 9 laps; Austin Hill # 1 time for 4 laps; Riley Herbst 1 time for 4 laps; Anthony Alfredo 1 time for 3 laps; Ty Gibbs 1 time for 3 laps; Brett Moffitt 1 time for 2 laps.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 7,19,16,54,2,8,9,18,11,21

Stage #2 Top Ten: 9,54,19,2,8,7,16,10,11,21

–Holly Cain, NASCAR Wire Service, Special to Field Level Media