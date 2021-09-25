No charges for driver in accident that killed coach Greg Knapp

Aug 1, 2019; Canton, OH, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Greg Knapp reacts during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game against the Denver Broncos at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office has declined to file charges against the driver in the accident that killed longtime NFL assistant coach Greg Knapp over the summer.

The case was referred to the office by the San Ramon, Calif., police.

“The Office of the District Attorney has determined that there is insufficient evidence to satisfy the requisite standard of criminal negligence on the part of the suspect driver,” the DA’s office said in a statement.

The driver, an unidentified 22-year-old man from Danville, Calif., reportedly cooperated with investigators, who did not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.

Knapp, who was 58, was biking near his home in Danville on the afternoon of July 17 when he was struck by a vehicle in the bike lane at a busy intersection. He suffered major head and body injuries and never regained consciousness. Knapp died five days later at the John Muir Health Medical Center in Walnut Creek, Calif., from injuries sustained in the accident.

Knapp was preparing to report to his first training camp with the New York Jets as their passing game coordinator.

Knapp was a member of the Denver Broncos’ coaching staff in 2015 when Peyton Manning guided the franchise to a Super Bowl victory.

He also worked for the Texans, 49ers, Falcons, Seahawks and Raiders during a 25-year NFL career stretching back to 1997.

–Field Level Media