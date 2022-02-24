No changes to IEM Katowice after Ukraine invasion

All esports players expertly move their mouses during the York County School of Technology esports practice, February 19, 2020.Ydr Cc 3 10 20 York Tech Esports

Tournament organizer ESL said the Intel Extreme Masters Season XVI event in Katowice, Poland, will continue as planned this weekend despite Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

ESL is “closely monitoring” the situation and its effects on those attending the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament, being held before a live audience at Spodek Arena. A StarCraft II event is also taking place there.

“Our current priority is to support the players, the talent, and the staff who may be affected by it,” organizers said in a statement posted Thursday to Twitter.

CS:GO teams with Ukrainian and/or Russian players in their lineups include Natus Vincere, Virtus.pro, G2 Esports and Gambit Esports.

Action at IEM Katowice resumes Friday with quarterfinal matches between FaZe Clan and Gambit, and VP and G2.

–Field Level Media