No. 9 Texas Tech’s defense shuts down Oklahoma

Feb 19, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Kevin Obanor (0) points to teammates during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Davion Warren scored 16 points to lead No. 9 Texas Tech to a 66-42 win over Oklahoma on Tuesday in Lubbock, Texas.

The Red Raiders allowed their lowest point total in a Big 12 Conference game since February 2020. The Sooners finished with their lowest tally in any game since February 2004.

Texas Tech (22-6, 11-4 Big 12) has won four consecutive games and seven of the last eight, with its only loss during that span coming Feb. 9 against the Sooners.

Oklahoma has lost four consecutive games since that upset of Texas Tech and 11 of the past 13.

The Red Raiders, who led by seven at halftime, turned up the defensive pressure to start the second half, scoring the first 10 points, eight of them off Oklahoma turnovers.

Texas Tech added a 19-0 run later in the half to gain a 62-29 advantage with 6:30 to play.

The Sooners (14-14, 4-11) went nearly nine minutes without a field goal, starting late in the first half and stretching nearly five minutes into the second half.

The Red Raiders hit their first seven shots of the second half, not missing until more than eight minutes into the half.

Texas Tech made 12 of its first 14 shots after halftime and finished the night at 57.1 percent from the field, their best in Big 12 play this season.

Oklahoma committed 21 turnovers — 13 in the second half. Texas Tech scored 26 points off the Sooners’ turnovers, 23 of those coming after halftime.

Bryson Williams added 13 points for the Red Raiders, who scored 34 points in the paint. Warren was 7 of 9 from the floor while Williams was 6 of 9.

Umoja Gibson, who scored a season-high 30 points for the Sooners in the earlier upset of Texas Tech, had just five points on 2-of-9 shooting.

Jalen Hill led Oklahoma with eight points thanks to 4-of-5 shooting. The rest of the Sooners hit 13 or 40 (32.5 percent).

–Field Level Media