No. 9 Arkansas edges No. 17 San Diego State in OT in Maui tourney

Trevor Bazile scored 20 points and No. 9 Arkansas forced overtime with a buzzer-beating basket then held off No. 17 San Diego State 78-74 to claim third place in the Maui Invitational on Wednesday night in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Ricky Council IV added 19 points and Anthony Black scored 15 for the Razorbacks (5-1).

Matt Bradley scored 23, Darrion Trammell added 13 and Keshad Johnson scored 10 to lead the Aztecs (4-2).

Adam Seiko’s two free throws gave San Diego State a four-point lead with 17.2 seconds left in regulation.

Black made two free throws and Brazile made a steal with seven seconds left.

After a timeout, Black drove into the lane and missed a shot, but Kamani Johnson beat the buzzer with a put-back to send the game into overtime.

Council’s lay-up started the scoring in overtime before Trammell’s 3-pointer gave the Aztecs a one-point lead.

Another lay-up by Council and one by Brazile gave the Razorbacks a 73-70 lead.

San Diego State got within one, but Kamani Johnson’s tip-in pushed the lead to three.

Keshad Johnson made two free throws to get the Aztecs within one with 39 seconds left. Council made one of two free throws, Bradley missed a lay-up and Kamani Johnson made two free throws with 3.7 seconds left.

San Diego State scored eight straight points for a 45-34 lead early in the second half.

The Razorbacks crept within five after four straight points by Brazile.

The Aztecs pushed the lead to 61-53, but the Razorbacks answered with eight straight to tie.

Trammell’s jumper gave San Diego State the lead, but Black made two free throws to tie the score at 63.

Bradley’s lay-up gave the Aztecs a two-point lead with 1:02 left.

Bradley had four points during an 11-0 run that gave San Diego State a 29-16 lead.

Makhel Mitchell and Davonte Davis made Arkansas’ final two baskets as the Razorbacks trimmed the lead to 35-26 at halftime.

