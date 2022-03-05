No. 8 Purdue holds off late Indiana push, 69-67

Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) dribbles against Indiana guard Xavier Johnson (0) during the first half of an NCAA men’s basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette.Bkc Purdue Vs Indiana

Eric Hunter Jr. had 17 points as No. 8 Purdue held off a late charge to beat Indiana 69-67 on Saturday in West Lafayette, Ind.

The Boilermakers (25-6, 14-6 Big Ten) avenged a 68-65 loss to the rival Hoosiers earlier in the season to snap a two-game losing streak. Sasha Stefanovic added 15 points for Purdue with Zach Edey and Jaden Ivey scoring 10 points apiece.

Indiana (18-12, 9-11) suffered another blow to its NCAA Tournament hopes in a must-win game. Indiana rallied from as many as nine points down in the second half, going on an 11-0 run to take a 51-48 lead on a driving layup by Rob Phinisee.

But the Hoosiers were unable to hold an ensuing four-point lead. Stefanovic put Purdue ahead to stay 59-56 on a 3-pointer with 5:10 left.

Down 67-65, Indiana had a chance to take the lead in the closing seconds, but Parker Stewart missed a 3-point attempt with 16 seconds left. Trayce Jackson-Davis was fouled on the rebound, but Indiana turned the ball over on the ensuing in-bounds pass, with Purdue’s Mason Gillis coming up with a steal on a pass under the basket from Miller Kopp intended for Jackson-Davis.

Trailing 69-67, Indiana’s last-gasp effort fell short when Xavier Johnson missed a 35-foot heave with 0.3 seconds left.

Johnson led Indiana with 18 points and 12 assists, with Jackson-Davis adding 15 points and Kopp scoring 12 points.

Hunter scored 10 points in the first half, helping Purdue take a 33-29 lead into halftime. With the score tied at 14, the Boilermakers went on a 12-0 run, which included a 3-pointer from Stefanovic, five points from Hunter and an inside layup from Edey, which put Purdue up 26-14.

Purdue went up 33-20 on a layup from before the Hoosiers closed the half on a 9-0 run. Johnson scored six of the nine points, including a jumper in the paint with 40 seconds left that cut the Purdue lead to 33-29.

Indiana tightened up defensively late in the first half, holding Purdue scoreless for the final 2:44.

Purdue shot 38.7 percent from the field in the first half but burned Indiana on the boards, outrebounding Indiana 18-15 and outscoring the Hoosiers 8-0 in second chance points.

–Field Level Media