No. 7 Texas takes control, holds off Stanford

Marcus Carr scored 17 points, Timmy Allen added 15 points and had a key block in the final minute and No. 7 Texas earned a 72-62 victory over Stanford on Sunday afternoon in Dallas as part of the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge.

Sir’Jabari Rice added 15 points for the Longhorns (9-1).

Texas was playing second game without coach Chris Beard, who was suspended indefinitely without pay Monday after being arrested on a charge of felony domestic assault.

Michael Jones scored 17 points to lead Stanford, with Brandon Angel adding 11 and Spencer Jones contributing 10 for the Cardinal (4-7). Stanford committed a season-high 18 turnovers.

The Longhorns led 31-28 at halftime and by 16 midway through the second half before Stanford roared back to get within 59-56 with 6:27 remaining. A layup by Allen and two baskets by Carr, the last with 3:39 to play, pushed Texas’ advantage to eight points. Stanford never got closer than seven points the rest of the way.

The game went back and forth in the first half, with two ties and five lead changes. Stanford took an 11-5 lead on 3-pointer by Max Murrell at the 13:32 mark before the Longhorns responded with a 7-0 run capped by Carr’s stepback jumper to go up 12-11 with 11:15 to play in the half.

A jumper by Michael Jones tied the game 17-17 with 5:52 remaining before halftime. Allen scored the next five points to push Texas back in front at 22-17. But Stanford charged back, knotting the score at 26-all on another Jones jumper. A layup by Rice with five seconds left gave the Longhorns a 31-28 advantage at the break.

Allen and Rice led Texas with 10 points each before halftime. Michael Jones paced the Cardinal with eight points at the half. Stanford hit seven of its final nine shots before halftime and enjoyed a 13-10 edge in rebounding.

Texas used a 13-5 run to expand its lead to 44-33 after a Carr jumper with 15:45 to play. The Longhorns kept the momentum throughout the first 10 minutes of the second half as Hunter made a 3-pointer at the 11:07 mark to push their advantage to 58-44.

