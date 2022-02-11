No. 7 Duke continues busy schedule at Boston College

Feb 10, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward A.J. Griffin (21) shoots the ball against Clemson Tigers forward Naz Bohannon (33) during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dawson Powers-USA TODAY Sports

No. 7 Duke found the answer after this week’s hiccup, but the Blue Devils are trying to stay out of those bounce-back situations.

They will continue their grueling stretch on Saturday against Boston College at Chestnut Hill, Mass.

This will be the fourth game in eight days for Duke (20-4, 10-3 ACC), with three of those on the road. Yet there’s a better feeling for the Blue Devils, who pieced together a solid start-to-finish performance to beat Clemson on Thursday night in an Atlantic Coast Conference make-up game.

“Our response was excellent after Monday (a 69-68 loss to Virginia),” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “We played really good defense and obviously Trevor (Keels) had an amazing game.”

Keels posted 23 of his 25 points in the second half of Duke’s 82-64 win at Clemson. The freshman also grabbed 11 rebounds to record his first double-double, which came without a turnover.

“I think that’s what’s special about this group, everybody wanting each other to succeed,” Keels said. “It really got to me. I said to just play like myself out there and that’s what I did.”

The Blue Devils enter the weekend tied for first place in the league with Notre Dame, with Wake Forest a half-game back and North Carolina and Miami one game off the pace.

Duke, which will wrap up a stretch of five road games across a six-game span, has won its last four road games by an average margin of 15.3 points.

The Blue Devils were able to rest a couple of their regulars in the waning minutes against Clemson, something that could be beneficial for the Boston College game.

Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. seemed to be OK after he was undercut while going for a dunk in the first half and crashed to the court. The sequence resulted in the ejection of Clemson’s David Collins.

Krzyzewski didn’t want to dwell on the play, figuring that Moore looked solid in the second half on his way to a game-high eight assists.

“I hope he’s good,” Krzyzewski said. “We’ll see tomorrow after a plane ride and all that.”

Boston College (9-13, 4-8) is trying to make an impact on the standings, even if it comes in a spoiler’s role.

The Eagles have lost four of their last five games, with each of the losses during that stretch by double-digit margins except for Tuesday night’s 73-64 home defeat to Syracuse.

“We were right there,” Boston College coach Earl Grant said. “We had opportunities. It took us too long to find our rhythm.”

Quinten Post, a junior transfer from Mississippi State, provided 14 points and career-high 14 rebounds in a reserve role for Boston College on Tuesday.

“Hopefully, Quinton can build on this,” Grant said.

Dukes has switched to a zone defense at times. That might be an option for the Boston College game after the Eagles struggled against Syracuse’s zone, missing their first 11 attempts from 3-point range.

Grant said the approach is to probe a zone, getting the ball inside and seeing what shots stem from that.

“Not just take 3s, but get it inside as well,” Grant said.

Three of Boston College’s ACC wins have come at home.

–Field Level Media