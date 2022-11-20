No. 6 LSU pounds out 31 first downs, clobbers UAB

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Noah Cain ran for three touchdowns, and John Emery Jr. and Jayden Daniels ran for one each as No. 6 LSU defeated visiting UAB 41-10 in a nonconference game Saturday night in Baton Rouge, La.

Daniels ran for 111 yards and completed 22 of 29 passes for 297 yards and a touchdown as the SEC West champion Tigers (9-2) won their fifth consecutive game. Malik Nabers caught seven of those passes for 129 yards.

Dylan Hopkins completed 14 of 29 for 158 yards for the Blazers (5-6), who remained winless in five road games this season. DeWayne McBride, who was averaging 141 rushing yards per game, finished with just 34 yards on 13 carries.

LSU outgained UAB 565 yards to 259 and had 31 first downs, converting 11 of 13 third downs.

Daniels rushed 2 yards for a touchdown that increased LSU’s 28-10 halftime lead to 34-10 at the end of the third quarter.

He threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Brian Thomas Jr. to complete the scoring early in the fourth quarter.

On the first possession of the game, LSU drove 79 yards and Emery ran 2 yards for a touchdown on third-and-goal.

Jermaine Brown Jr. returned the ensuing kickoff 66 yards to the Tigers 30. Three plays later, McBride ran 5 yards to tie the score and increase his school single-season record for rushing touchdowns to 18.

Cain ran 5 yards for a touchdown on the ensuing possession that gave LSU a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

On the first play of the second quarter, Matt Quinn kicked a 29-yard field to pull the Blazers within 14-10.

The Tigers were in position to increase the lead when Emery lost a fumble at the UAB 8, the first of two fumbles he lost in Blazers’ territory.

But LSU added to the lead later in the quarter when Cain’s 1-yard touchdown run made it 21-10.

Cain added another 1-run touchdown run to push the lead to 28-10 at halftime.

–Field Level Media