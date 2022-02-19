No. 6 Kansas pulls away from West Virginia

Feb 19, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Ochai Agbaji (30) shoots along the baseline during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Ochai Agbaji scored 23 points and David McCormack added a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds Saturday as No. 6 Kansas tripped West Virginia 71-58 at Morgantown, WVa.

With their fifth win in six games, the Jayhawks (22-4, 11-2 Big 12) maintained their conference lead by handing the last-place Montaineers (14-12, 3-10) their 10th loss in 11 games.

Each team proved streaky, though a 1-for-12 drought by West Virginia enabled Kansas to stretch a four-point lead to 62-50 just before the final media timeout. The Jayhawks drained 18 of 22 free throws, while shooting 48.1 percent from the floor.

Jalen Wilson also posted a double-double for the Jayhawks with 10 points and 11 boards, while Christian Braun provided nine points and 11 rebounds.

The Mountaineers shot just 27.9 percent and got dominated on the glass, 49-32, while getting outscored 40-12 in the paint. Sean McNeil scored 18 points and Taz Sherman added 16 but collectively they went just 12-for-35 as West Virginia could not overcome ice-cold segments.

It remained close largely because of West Virginia forcing 15 turnovers and forging a 16-6 advantage off miscues.

Agbaji scored 10 first-half points to lead Kansas to a 33-27 halftime lead, though West Virginia scored four unanswered points in the final 27 seconds.

The Mountaineers missed eight straight shots as part of a 3-for-22 funk that helped the Jayhawks lead by as many as 11 in the half.

Jalen Bridges and Sherman scored six points each while West Virginia enjoyed a 9-0 edge in points off turnovers but got outrebounded 28-14. Braun grabbed nine first-half boards for Kansas.

Earlier on Saturday, Kansas drew a No. 1 seed in the first NCAA tournament bracket reveal conducted by the NCAA tournament committee. It received the fourth overall seed behind the other No. 1 projections, Gonzaga, Auburn and Arizona.

On Friday, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced West Virginia coach Bob Huggins as one of 11 finalists for its Class of 2022. Huggins ranks fourth all-time among Division I men’s coaches with 914 wins in 40 seasons.

