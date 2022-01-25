No. 5 Kansas holds off No. 13 Texas Tech in double OT

Jan 24, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Adonis Arms (25) looks to pass as Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) defends during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Ochai Agbaji canned a 3-pointer at the end of the first overtime and finished with career-highs of 37 points and seven 3-point makes Monday as No. 5 Kansas nipped No. 13 Texas Tech 94-91 in double-overtime at Lawrence, Kan.

Christian Braun made two free throws for Kansas with 10.1 seconds remaining in the second overtime. The Red Raiders then raced down floor but Terrence Shannon missed a 3-pointer.

The Jayhawks (17-2, 6-1 Big 12) maintained their position as the conference leader but not before the Red Raiders (15-5, 5-3) gave it their all behind a season-high 33 points from Bryson Williams on 14-for-19 shooting. Kevin Obanor added 17 points and eight rebounds for Texas Tech.

Braun collected 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while David McCormack added 13 points and Jalen Wilson snared 11 rebounds for the Jayhawks, who won their fifth straight and 17th in a row at home.

Texas Tech, which beat Kansas 75-67 just 16 days earlier, forged overtime with an 11-3 run to close regulation. Two free throws by Shannon with 12.8 seconds left made it 75-75.

A trey by Williams provided a 91-89 lead with 3:17 left in the second OT but the Red Raiders went scoreless after that.

Agbaji scored 13 points on 5-for-10 shooting in the first half to carry Kansas to a 36-30 halftime margin. A string of four straight field goals gave the Jayhawks a 30-21 lead and they closed the half with a strong defensive stretch. Jalen Wilson added eight first-half rebounds.

Texas Tech missed its last four field goals and struggled through a late three-minute drought before Mylik Wilson made two free throws with 21 seconds left before halftime. Williams, who netted 22 points against Kansas earlier this month and 23 last year for UTEP against the Jayhawks, scored 12 first-half points.

The Red Raiders, who climbed five spots in the latest poll released Monday, led only once in the first half, 16-15, on a bucket by Kevin McCullar.

–Field Level Media