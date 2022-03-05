No. 5 Auburn tops South Carolina, clinches outright SEC title

Mar 5, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers guard K.D. Johnson (0) tries to get the ball from South Carolina Gamecocks forward Ta’Quan Woodley (55) during the first half at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Jabari Smith scored 21 points Saturday as No. 5 Auburn clinched the outright Southeastern Conference title with an 82-71 win over visiting South Carolina in Auburn, Ala.

The Tigers (27-4, 15-3) also received 18 points from K.D. Johnson and 11 from Walker Kessler to finish the regular season 16-0 in home games.

Wendell Green Jr. chipped in 10 points and seven assists as Auburn connected on 10 of 23 shots from 3-point range and converted 16 Gamecocks turnovers into 20 points while sinking 20 of 26 free throws.

Jermaine Couisnard scored a game-high 22 points for South Carolina (18-12, 9-9), which entered with five victories in its previous six games. James Reese V added 18 points and Erik Stevenson contributed 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

The Gamecocks trailed 73-54 with 8:36 remaining after Johnson converted a 3-pointer off a turnover before starting a rally. Couisnard’s fast-break layup sliced the deficit to 78-71 with 1:17 remaining, but South Carolina got no closer.

The result allowed the Tigers to seal the No. 1 seed for next week’s SEC Tournament at Tampa and kept them on track for a potential top seed for the NCAA Tournament that starts in less than two weeks.

Auburn wasted no time taking charge on its Senior Day. Kessler’s 3-pointer just 2:16 into the game opened an 8-0 lead and it became 14-4 just over six minutes into the game on a 3-pointer by Jaylin Williams.

South Carolina made a run that sliced the margin to 24-22 at the 7:28 mark when Stevenson sank a 3-pointer in transition, but the rest of the half was all Tigers. They scored nine straight points to up the margin to 11 on a Dylan Caldwell layup with 4:18 remaining.

A pair of foul shots by Smith with 51 seconds on the clock increased the lead to 47-29 and Auburn settled for a 48-31 cushion at halftime.

The Tigers hit 47.2 percent of their first half shots and scored 13 points off nine Gamecocks turnovers. They drew 11 assists off 17 field goals.

–Field Level Media